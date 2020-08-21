Skate park expansion begins in Steelton

Steelton Borough officials, Dauphin County commissioners, and even a U.S. Congressman attended the groundbreaking for the county's first skate park.

STEELTON, Dauphin County — Crews began second phase of work on the first skate park in Dauphin County Friday morning, during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Steelton Borough Municipal Park on 3rd Alley and Franklin Street.

Skaters designed the park so there's additions to the park that make terrain suitable for beginners as well as more advanced things for skaters. Dauphin County released the following information: "Phase II of the park includes an additional 8,000 square feet of space that is specifically designed for intermediate and advanced skaters, including street and bowl components with heights reaching 8 feet. "

The park is financed in part by Steelton Borough, who provided $80,000 for the project. Dauphin County provided $120,000 as well. It's part of a reviltalization initiative to give Steelton a brighter look.

"The real benefit to Steelton Borough, it's now a park that can pull in regional, if not national tournaments that are going to allow people to come here, see what we see, see the beauty of Steelton and the Diversity of Steelton and know that this is a great place to be," Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste said.

U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, -R- York, Dauphin, & Cumberland County, also attended the ceremony, Friday. He said the skate park is going to help put Steelton on the map, "for a lot of people around the community, obviously, and quite honestly around the country, this is going to be a destination. this is going to be known around the greater community here in steelton."

In addition to making the community nicer, Commissioner Haste also commented on the renewed relationship between Steelton police and the skating community. "and in this community, unlike many other communities, the police have embraced this, the police have come down here and become friends with the skateboarders," he said. "The skaters speak highly of their police department, here."

County officials say the park has provided opportunities for recreation and competition since it opened in late 2017.