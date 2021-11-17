Gov. Wolf tours new manufacturing plant in Carlisle, celebrates the creation of 215 new jobs

Pratt Industries’ new $150 million advanced manufacturing box plant opened in May.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday joined the ceremonial opening of Pratt Industries’ advanced manufacturing box plant in Carlisle.

The new $150 million plant employs 215 workers in full-time manufacturing jobs, Wolf said in a press release.

“This plant is one more example of the many state-of-the-art facilities opening in Pennsylvania,” said Wolf. “Pratt Industries’ investment in this community will bring new jobs to Cumberland County and boost the local and regional economy.”

Wolf joined Anthony Pratt, executive chairman of Pratt Industries, for a tour of the new plant, which opened in May, and to unveil a plaque. The company is a prominent paper recycler, and the only major paper container board company whose products are 100 percent recycled.

“As we look toward the future, Pennsylvania is the perfect place for new and growing manufacturing businesses,” said Wolf. “We are conveniently located near other major cities, we are home to leading universities and research centers and we’re training the next generation of manufacturing workers, focusing on advanced technical and STEM skills.”

“This $150 million state-of-the-art box factory is our company’s most recent investment in America and we’re proud to have created another 215 full-time, high-paying, green-collar manufacturing jobs right here in Pennsylvania," said Pratt.

Pennsylvania has the 18th largest economy in the world, which is larger than the economies of Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Turkey, Wolf's office said. The commonwealth remains a leader in manufacturing with world-class research and design institutions, technical and industrial resources, and a skilled workforce.

Wolf said his administration has made investing in skills training for students and workers a priority, because a skilled workforce will attract more growing companies to Pennsylvania and create good, middle class jobs. The governor created the PAsmart initiative in 2018 and has secured $80 million for computer and technology education at career and technical centers, post-secondary institutions, and K-12 schools.