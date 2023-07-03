Property Tax/Rent Rebates to be distributed beginning July 3

Over 280,000 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling nearly $132 million.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting Monday, July 3, 283,468 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling nearly $132 million.

The rebates will be distributed to eligible Pennsylvanians who submitted an application through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022.

“Since this program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief. This has made a tremendous impact for people in communities throughout Pennsylvania who benefit from this program,” Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said.

“We also want everyone to know that there is still time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022. If you know of a friend or family member who may be eligible, encourage them to check their eligibility status and file an application prior to the deadline on December 31, 2023," he continued.

Applicants who submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposit. Those who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail.

This extension comes as Governor Josh Shapiro calls for a major expansion of the PTRR program in his 2023-2024 proposed budget.

Under the proposal, the maximum standard rebate would increase from $650 to $1,000. Meanwhile, the income limits for renters and homeowners would be made equal and both increase to $45,000.

Those income limits would also be tied to the cost of living moving forward, which means the people who receive a rebate won’t have to worry about losing their eligibility through no fault of their own in the years to come.

The proposal would result in nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians qualifying for a property tax or rent rebate. At the same time, the Department of Revenue estimates that 86% of the 430,000 claimants who already qualify will see their rebates increase.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians ages 65 and older, widows and widowers ages 50 and older and people with disabilities ages 18 and older.

Currently, the income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

Since the program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $8 billion to older and disabled adults across the Commonwealth.

The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where's My Rebate? tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your:

Social Security number

Claim year

Date of birth

About the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program

The current maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

Eligible applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program page on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information, including detailed instructions on the program, the paper application form, and contact information for those with questions.

It's free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators' offices.

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid each year.