Pa. House passes bills to increase funding for '911' and '988' call centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers passed two bills that would increase phone fees, in order to increase funding for '911' and '988' emergency call centers throughout the Commonwealth.

“Anytime you call 911, you expect someone on the other end who can help you with your emergency in what is probably the worst moment of your life," said Lisa Schaefer, executive director for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

The '911' bill would increase the $1.65 monthly fee to $1.97 on people’s phone bills. Lisa Schaefer said the old surcharge isn’t keeping up with expenses, which is causing local counties to foot more of the bill.

“On average, counties are paying about 25 to 30% of the costs for the system, and that’s through county property tax dollars," said Schaefer.

Schaefer said the surcharge increase could bring local property tax relief for homeowners, as well as provide necessary upgrades to 911 call centers. The funding would help purchase next-generation equipment and hire more staff.

“All those things we try to accommodate to make sure we’re providing the best service, and the quickest and most thorough service we can to those who are calling for an emergency," said Schaefer.

The '988' bill would add an additional six-cent fee to provide a stable source of funding for the new suicide prevention hotline, which is required under federal law.

Schaefer applauds the bill but added more funding will be needed to provide additional mental health resources at the county level.

“It’s not just a point in time where you call, work out your crisis, get stabilized, and then you move on," said Schaefer. "You need that support from your community services going forward, as well.”