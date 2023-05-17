Pennsylvania's total gaming revenue last month was $476.7 million, an increase 3.27% from April 2022

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PGCB include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming and fantasy contests in Pennsylvania last month was $476,733,131, an increase of 3.27% from the same time last year, but a decrease from the more than $500 million generated in March, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday.

The PGCB has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse generated a total of $74,438,892 in gaming revenue last month, a 13.51% increase from April 2022.

Hollywood Casino York generated $8,691,414 in gaming revenue, an increase of 7.26% from the same time last year.

Parx Shippensburg, which opened this year, generated $2,770,228 in gaming revenue in April, the PGCB said.

The total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests in Pennsylvania last month was $195,655,736.

Slot Machine Revenue

April’s revenue from slot machines was $213,012,826, a 2.24% decrease in revenue when compared to the $217,892,715 generated in April 2022.

The number of slot machines in operation in April 2023 was 25,555 compared to 26,038 at the casinos in April 2022, the PGCB said.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National generated $12,950,512 in slot machine revenue, a decrease of more than 12% from April 2022. Hollywood Casino York's slot machine revenue was $7,073,409, an 18.7% increase from last year.

Parx Shippensburg generated $2,659,500 in slot machine revenue last month.

Pennsyvlania's total tax revenue from the play of slots machines in April 2023 was $108,154,474, the PGCB said.

Retail Table Games Revenue

Retail Table games revenue for April 2023 was down year over year with revenue of $84,373,687, a decrease of 7.78% from April 2022, when revenue was $91,493,293, the PGCB said.

Table games revenue at Hollywood Casino at Penn National was $2,004,128 last month, a decrease of 23.5% from April 2022. At Hollywood Casino York, retail table games generated $1,505,619, a decrease of 17.4% from April 2022.

Parx Shippensburg generated $105,726 in retail table game revenue last month.

The total tax revenue from table games play in Pennsylvania during April 2023 was $13,820,605, the PGCB said.

Internet Casino-Type Gaming (iGaming) Revenue

Casino games offered online generated gross revenue of $137,214,750 during April, compared to $113,109,393 in April 2022, the PGCB said. That's an increase of 21.31%.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National is the only Central Pennsylvania casino currently offering iGaming options. The casino generated $58,488,056 in revenue last month, a 29.3% increase from April 2022.

Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during April 2023 was $58,277,083, according to the PGCB.

Sports Wagering Revenue

The April 2023 total sports wagering handle was $572,152,803 or 0.12% below the April 2022 total of $572,817,741, the PGCB said.

At the same time, the taxable revenue figure for April 2023 was $37,036,123 or 10.01% higher when compared to April 2022, when taxable revenue was $33,667,057.

At Penn National, sports wagering generated $996,196 in total revenue in April, a decrease of 67.06% from April of last year, when total revenue was $3,024,633.

Hollywood Casino York generated $112,386 in total sports wagering revenue last month, a decrease of 64.80% from April of last year.

Parx Shippensburg generated $5,002 in total sports wagering revenue last month.

Video Gaming Terminals

Total adjusted revenue for April 2023 for video gaming terminals (VGTs) was $3,534,347, or 5.77% lower than April 2022, when revenue was $3,750,735.

By the close of last month, VGT Terminal Operators were operating the maximum permitted five machines at 68 qualified truck stop establishments, compared to five machines at 64 establishments at this time last year.

Tax revenue collected from the play of VGTs in April was $1,837,860, according to the PGCB.

Fantasy Contests

Fantasy Contests revenue was $1,551,398 in April, a decrease of 9.35% over April 2022,when revenue was $1,711,425.