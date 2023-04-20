Pa. gambling revenue hits record levels in March

According to the Pa. Gaming Control Board, monthly gaming revenue exceeded $500 million for the first time.

YORK, Pa. — The Commonwealth is rolling in gambling money.

According to a new report by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, monthly gambling revenues in Pennsylvania exceeded half a billion dollars for the first time.

“This has become a significant revenue generator and a lot of it is directly going back to citizens of Pennsylvania in one way or another," said David Harbach, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Harbach said the popularity of iGaming and sports betting helped drive record revenues. Pennsylvania is now on pace to surpass $2.4 billion in tax revenue in 2023. That would be a 9% increase from last year.

“Because additional revenue is coming in on the online casino games to go with the slots revenue tax, then we are seeing about a 20% increase in the amount of property tax reduction for all homeowners," said Harbach.

“Along with a tremendous amount of increase in tax revenue, you have to recognize that each and every one of those dollars is somebody who lost money," said Josh Ercole, executive director of The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania.

Ercole said the increase in gaming has also correlated to a rise in addiction. Last year the CCGP took 592 calls for problem gambling through March 2022.

He said they already received 816 calls in the first three months of 2023.

“To be three, four months into the year and already be a significant portion of that call volume reached, I think it really speaks volumes to how much an increase we’re seeing," said Ercole.

The CCGP works with the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, which oversees the Compulsive and Problem Gambling fund to help those with addiction. The group also works with the Gaming Control Board to help promote responsible gaming.

With gambling here to stay, Ercole said it’s important to educate Pennsylvanians about the risks of gaming and help those struggling with addiction.

“This is something that has the ability to create fun," said Ercole. "But you do need to be aware that there are potential problems that could develop.”

“We urge others, though, and friends and family of others, that may think that someone is not controlling their gambling, to look for these type of self-help tools," said Harbach.