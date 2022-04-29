Gorton's Seafood recalls small quantity of frozen fish sandwich whole fillets due to potential choking hazard

The company is recalling 504 packages made on a specific date, in a specific time range and sold to select retailers, including Giant Food Stores in Pennsylvania.

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Gorton’s Seafood is voluntarily recalling a small quantity of frozen 18.3-ounce Gorton’s Fish Sandwich 100% Whole Fillets due to the isolated and unusual potential presence of large and/or sharp bone fragments, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced.

While there have been no reports of injury from the product to date, the company is taking this action to ensure the safety and well-being of its consumers, the FDA said.

Consumption of this recalled product may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury, according to the FDA.

The company is recalling 504 packages made on a specific date, in a specific time range and sold to select retailers, including Giant Food Stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

The recalled product can be identified by the date code and time range listed below.

NAME: Gorton’s Fish Sandwich-100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 OZ

UPC: 0 44400 15440 6

DATE CODE: 2060F2

TIME RANGE: 15:30-17:30

All retail stores that received the recalled product have been instructed to immediately remove this item from their shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should contact Gorton’s at 1-888-573-5982 (Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM EST).