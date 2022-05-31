Despite inflation, wedding boom expected for 2022

According to The Wedding Report, 2.5 million weddings are expected to occur this year.

YORK, Pa. — Inflation isn't stopping weddings, but it may be decreasing the size of this year's celebrations.

"Funds are very tight and clients are reluctant to increase their budget," said Ernest Wickey Helmick.

Helmick says inflation is having a huge impact on his business, Catering by Wickey.

But he isn't the only one.

According to The Wedding Report, 2.5 million weddings are expected to happen this year. That's the most since 1984.

"So many weddings were delayed the past couple years," said Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst for Bankrate.com. "Either couples held off or maybe they officially got married and it was really small and now they want to have the big party."

However, less people are showing up to these celebrations.

In a survey conducted by Bankrate, 61% of people reported that they would attend a wedding. That's a 4% decrease compared to last year.

"I really wonder if the fact that fewer people are attending is because things are so expensive," Rossman said.

The anticipated wedding boom is just another cost to add to Helmick's plate.

He says they increased catering prices in November to offset costs, but that wasn't enough.

"$15 per hour [to work as a] dishwasher now received $25 per hour, and still, they're difficult to find... no one wants to work," Helmick explained.