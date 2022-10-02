Saving money while creating new memories | Money Smart

In this week's Money Smart, FOX43 shares some inexpensive ideas for creating some priceless memories.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Valentine's Day coming up, many of us might be feeling pressure to impress our significant others.

But, you don't have to spend a lot of money to make an impression.

In this week's Money Smart, FOX43 shares some inexpensive ideas for creating some priceless memories.

Jacquelyn Youst, etiquette expert, says that the longer you're in a relationship, the more important it becomes to set aside time for each other. She says that it's important to focus on experiencing something together, or reliving old memories to keep the romance alive.

Instead of buying a big gift, Youst suggests cooking your favorite meal together, look through old pictures, or your wedding album, and writing each other love notes.

"When determining a plan, it should be based on how serious of a relationship you're in, and how long you've been in a relationship," she said.

If you're newly dating, Youst says to show some restraint. It's good for your relationship, and good for your wallet.

"You don't want to go overboard if it's only a couple of months," she said. "But just a sweet, nice, loving gesture?" That goes a long way, she says.

Make a playlist of their favorite songs, dessert in the car, with the sunroof open, playing a new board game, these are all great options.

Youst also says that traditionally, when it comes to dating, whoever did the invite pays.