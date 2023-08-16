Gas prices are rising again in Pennsylvania

The Keystone State saw a rise in gas prices in August, up 26 cents from last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gas prices rose in Pennsylvania for the month of August.

However, they're still lower than this time last year.

Nationwide, the average hit a 10-month high, sitting around $3.86 per gallon.

The state average for a gallon of gas this week hit $3.90, about 26 cents more than July, according to AAA. In south central Pennsylvania, York County saw the highest average, sitting at around $3.97 per gallon.

But this summer, gas prices were holding steady. So, why the rise now?

Fuel experts say it's complicated.

First, domestic oil production is still recovering after the pandemic. Experts say the COVID-19 shutdown cut nearly a million barrels a day during the height of the virus and refineries are now trying to keep up.

They also pointed to Saudi Arabia, which is now cutting its production of oil by a million barrels per day until September. The country said on Aug. 3 it could extend that cut.

The intense heat this summer is also sidelining many oil refineries in the U.S., contributing to the rise in gas prices.

However, fuel experts say it's Russia's war in Ukraine which is causing the most strain at the pump.

And no matter what side of the political aisle you're on, there is no point in pointing fingers.

“This has a lot less to do with politics and more due to the fact that Russia is the second largest oil producer globally," said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "When [Russia] launches a war on another country, you're gonna see a lot of sanctions and the flow of oil is going to be disrupted.”

Fuel experts say they expect some relief by September, if Saudi Arabia suspends their oil production cut. But they say that isn't guaranteed.