Rise in inflation having a greater impact on shoppers

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Inflation has risen 7.5% for the month of January over the previous year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and this fact is affecting businesses and shoppers alike.

Inflation is rising for a number of factors, one food executive tells FOX43.

"We are seeing lower capacity of production in our manufacturing within both from a goods standpoint as well as team members who actually produce the goods," Andrea Karns, vice president of sales and marketing at Karns Foods, said.

Karns advises shoppers to make a list of what they need instead of what they want. Shop the weekly ad for the best ideals, and be flexible with your purchases to help stretch the dollar a little further. Lately, it's been difficult to find the particulars, she says.

"When you take a look at the dark meat, the chicken leg quarters, the bone-in chicken thighs, those are relatively low impact when it comes to inflation but when you're looking at chicken legs, chicken wings, you are seeing a higher increase there," Karns said.

The personal finance website "The Balance," has tips in other areas to help consumers save money in this time.

"The Balance," says you should have a budget, use it, and give yourself some limits for the purchases you don't really need at that moment. The key thing to do is figure out a net income fixated just for your finances, then whatever is leftover can be for leisure. From doing this, month after month you'll get a general idea of how much you can spend.

As people try to grapple with the current fluctuations of the economy, Karns says she believes better days are ahead.