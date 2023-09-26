LCSWMA launches new campaign encouraging consumers to properly dispose of rechargeable batteries

Batteries containing metals like lithium or nickel can spark if damaged, posing a potential fire hazard, the solid waste management company says.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Solid Waste Management Authority on Tuesday announced the launch of a new campaign designed to encourage consumers to properly dispose of rechargeable batteries.

The batteries can contain metals like lithium and nickel, which can spark and explode when damaged -- potentially posing a fire risk, LCSWMA said.

“The waste industry is facing a crisis,” Robert Zorbaugh, Chief Executive Officer of LCSWMA said. “The improper disposal of rechargeable batteries is putting trash haulers; waste disposal and recycling facilities; employees; and the community at risk. Countless fires have started in the back of trash trucks and at our waste disposal facilities. We want to do everything possible to keep the waste management system operating safely in our community."

Rechargeable batteries are in many common household items including power tools, toys, cellphones, laptops, watches, vape devices, electric toothbrushes and more. If the rechargeable battery becomes damaged, it can cause a chemical reaction that creates a spark or explosion.

Rechargeable batteries in the waste stream are prone to damage due to the impact from equipment and machinery during the waste management process, LCSWMA said.

“We want the community to know that there are many free and convenient drop-off locations for end-of-life rechargeable batteries,” said LCSWMA communications manager Karen Gross. “In Lancaster County, residents can use LCSWMA’s drive-through Household Hazardous Waste Facility to drop-off both alkaline and rechargeable batteries.

"If our facility isn’t a convenient option or if residents live outside Lancaster County, they can visit www.SafeBatteryDisposal.com for other collection points. Our message is clear: DO NOT store end-of-life rechargeable batteries and NEVER place them in the trash or recycling bins."