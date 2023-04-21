Penn Waste recycling facility to re-open after being heavily damaged by fire in March 2022

The Manchester facility was heavily damaged in the blaze, which an investigation determined was caused by an improperly disposed of rechargeable battery.

MANCHESTER, Pa. — A York County recycling facility will re-open next week, just over a year after being heavily damaged by a "catastrophic" fire.

Penn Waste, a 96000-square-foot facility located in Manchester, was nearly destroyed by fire on March 8, 2022. The flames and water damage wiped out nearly all of the plant's equipment and electrical controls, though it avoided major structural damage.

“It was a long year for our team members at our recycling facility,” said Mark Pergolese, Division Vice President for Penn Waste. “Our operations were brought to a halt, but we were fortunate and thankful that there were no physical injuries from the fire."

"Our workers, local vendor contacts, and members of our parent company, Waste Connections, were here the next day asking how they could help,” he continued.

More than 12 local fire departments responded to the fire.

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was most likely a rechargeable battery, highlighting the danger these devices pose when not disposed of properly.

“This really serves as a cautionary tale regarding battery safety," said Pergolese. "The fire we experienced was at our recycling facility but these fires can happen anywhere when rechargeable batteries and products containing them are not disposed of properly – in your home, on your property, in our trucks, and at processing facilities."

As a result of the fire, Penn Waste decided not only to rebuild, but to upgrade the recycling facility with cutting-edge technology and equipment, state-of-the-art safety features, and improved efficiencies in the materials recovery process.

The addition of fire detection and suppression systems were installed to protect employees and property during any future fire events.

“We’re also implementing greater public education around rechargeable batteries and the dangers associated with them,” said Pergolese. “Lithium batteries can be a fire hazard if not handled and disposed of properly. When damaged or exposed to heat, they can overheat and catch fire, causing damage to property and putting lives at risk.

"We really need the public’s help and the help of legislators, battery producers, and the manufacturers of products containing rechargeable batteries, to find better, easily accessible, and safer options for disposing of rechargeable batteries.”