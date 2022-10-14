York to begin third round of Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program

Grant funds of $5,000 will be awarded to eligible for-profit small businesses located within the City of York that are struggling financially due to COVID-19.

YORK, Pa. — Round three of the Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program will launch on Monday, Oct. 24, according to The City of York Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD).

Grant funds of $5,000 will be awarded to eligible for-profit small businesses that are located within the City of York and struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen the devastating impact the pandemic has had on our businesses and our local economy; that impact has been multiplied for our small businesses,” said Director of Economic and Community Development, Nona Watson. “We want to grant funding to the businesses who need it most at this time and we are fortunate to be in the position to do that with existing COVID relief funding."

Funds used for COVID-19 relief are federally allocated through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and must be used for eligible CDBG-related costs such as utilities and rent or mortgage payments.

To be eligible for the Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program, a business must:

Own a legally formed business within the city of York with 10 or fewer employees

Earn $1 million or less in annual gross revenues

Be current on all City taxes and CURRENTLY licensed as a business with the City of York

Have been open and operating in the city as of 12/1/2021 or before as documented by the date of the business’s city operating license and by revenues earned in 2021

Be located within a low-income census tract

Have not received any other CARES Act assistance for the business in 2021/2022

Provide 2019, 2020 and 2021 tax returns

Submit additional supporting documentation as requested

Applications will be accepted beginning Oct. 24 through Nov. 30, 2022, or until all grant funds are expended.