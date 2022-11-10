How the American Rescue Plan will help train Lancaster County emergency responders

$550,000 in COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds will be used to upgrade the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Big upgrades are coming to the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center to improve the delivery of services to the community.

Lancaster County Officials, including State Senator Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster County), spent part of Tuesday showing community members how $550,000 in COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds will be used at the facility in East Hempfield Township.

Local leaders say it's important to show continued support for emergency services.

"It is time for an upgrade, we wanna make sure that we're supporting our law enforcement community, we're supporting our EMS personnel, we are supporting our fire services," said Senator Aument. "To help them recruit and retain the very best, to ensure the training, I'm thrilled with the use of taxpayer dollars here."

The funds will be used to:

Purchase a Firearm Training Simulator (FATS) to enhance de-escalation training for law enforcement officers through interactive firearms and virtual reality simulations

Improve the current firing range, including adding a new target system to replace the current aging system from 2004

Add a Burn Room to boost training for firefighters by providing another space for fire scenario drills