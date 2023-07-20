Three locations in Central Pa. test new shopping cart system at Weis Markets

The new quarter-based shopping cart system is being tested at locations in Carlisle, Harrisburg and Lebanon.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Weis Markets is testing a new cart system in select stores.

Designed to help keep shopping carts in convenient locations and minimize theft and damage to cars due to loose carts, customers at select Weis locations will need to insert a quarter to get a cart.

When they are done shopping, customers who return their cart to one of the multiple drop-off locations will get their quarter back.

At this time, the system is not chainwide. According to Dennis Curtin with Weis Markets, out of the 40 stores in Central Pa., only three are testing out the new cart system. These are the Carlisle location, the Union Deposit Harrisburg location and the Lebanon location located on South 12th Street.

To help with the adjustment period, quarters will be available for customers who need them.