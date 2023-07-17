Cumberland County bakery lets dogs celebrate National Ice Cream Day

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Three Dogs Bakery in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County offered the chance for our canine friends to partake in some National Ice Cream Day fun.
Pet owners had the chance to buy their dog a waffle cone, choose from three flavors and a variety of pup-safe toppings for their own sundae!
A canopy was set up by the side of the bakery, which gave the dogs a cool spot to enjoy their sweet treat and socialize.
Event organizers said it's a great way to bring animal lovers in the community together.
"There are more people bringing their dogs out into the public, so providing a safe place for them to do so is very important," stated Kayse Martin-Eichelberger, owner of the Mechanicsburg branch of Three Dogs Bakery. "It's just nice to get the dogs out and do something that's special for them. It's about getting people that love dogs as much as I do out into the public."
The bakery also provided indoor shopping, raffles and a caricature artist.