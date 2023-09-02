Splurge vs. save | Wedding planning advice from Central Pa. vendors

In a national survey, The Knot found that the average cost of a wedding was around $28,000 for couples who got married in 2021. That number continues to climb today.

LITITZ, Pa. — Newly engaged bliss often transitions to shock when couples start wedding planning and seeing the prices associated with it!

According to a national survey by The Knot, the average cost of a wedding was around $28,000 for couples who got married in 2021. That number continues to climb today, especially given recent inflation.

So where can you save? And where should you splurge?

Obviously, each couple is different, but wedding planner Tori Allensworth does have some suggestions.

After 10 years in the business, she says food is one of the places you should splurge.

“I would say food is worth the splurge. People remember what they ate, especially if it was really good," Allensworth says.

Catering is likely going to be your biggest expense after your venue, with a national average of $75 per person according to The Knot.

But what about dessert?

“I would say save," Allensworth tells FOX43. "Traditional wedding cakes are kind of phasing out, so you can definitely go with a couples cake just for you to cut.”

A sheet cake will do the trick for your guests, who will never know the difference!

Next up, photography, which can range anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000 or more.

“I would say splurge. Photos are what you have for the rest of your life. So, I would say if you have a vision, a style in mind, splurge on that," says Allensworth.

Another aspect of weddings to consider is your florals, which can widely vary in price depending on what you want.

Nadine Clay owns Lancaster Flower Company. She loves to design a floral recipe for every couple and wedding she works. While admittedly biased, she says florals should be a splurge.

“The best weddings turn out when the client trusts you," Clay tells FOX43. "We do this for a living so we know what works and doesn’t work. And as long as the client is open to it and won’t nitpick everything, we can create something that they wouldn’t even think of in their own mind or on Pinterest.”

If flowers aren’t as important for you and your partner, Clay understands that your budget might be lower and she is more than willing to help the DIYers save. She offers clients to purchase DIY bunches from Lancaster Flower Company to then assemble at home.

However, she cautions that DIY florals can be a lot of work.

Another thing you can DIY to save some money includes designing your invitation suite. Couples can also consider making their invitations electronic.

“Save on this," says Allensworth. "Electronic invitations are becoming very popular. It also simplifies and streamlines the process. You can receive all of your RSVPs and your menu selection through that electronic invitation.