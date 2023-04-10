A Hershey Halloween: What is the most popular candy in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvanians may not be surprised to find out that the Sweetest Place on Earth has a heavy hand in the state's Halloween candy rankings.

Halloween is fast approaching, and households may be wondering what candy they should get to hand out to all the little ghosts and ghouls.

In Pennsylvania, the most popular answer is practically a self-fulfilling prophecy: residents tend to snag a bag of mini chocolate bars from the neighborhood Hershey Company, according to bulk sweets supplier CandyStore.com.

Located in the heart of the Commonwealth, it's easy to see why Pennsylvanians would reach for the home-grown treats.

Hershey's dominance extends far beyond Chocolatetown too. Reese's Cups are the most popular Halloween candy nationwide, with Hershey Kisses and Miniatures also reaching the top 10.

Pennsylvanians also like their colorful candy, with M&Ms and Skittles ranking at Nos. 2 and 3 in the state, respectively.