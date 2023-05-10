Being a paranormal investigator | Tyler Tries It

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield traveled to Gettysburg to learn what it takes to be a paranormal investigator.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's October, which means the Halloween season is upon us.

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield wanted to get into the spooky spirt and traveled to Gettysburg to learn what it takes to be a paranormal investigator.

Teaming up with investigators Daniel "Bonez" Dickerson and Bobby Rigby from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, Tyler visited two haunted locations in the area.

His first stop was at a battlefield farmhouse that was used as a field hospital during the Battle of Gettysburg.

“The kitchen has probably seen over 150 to 200 amputations alone," said Dickerson. "And that’s probably low-balling it."

Dickerson said the he has investigated the house before and found a large amount of activity. This includes doors slamming, voices and even footsteps.

After the investigation, Tyler traveled to the Gettysburg Museum of Haunted Objects. Bobby Rigby showed Tyler an old typewriter that they recovered from a Civil War hospital. Rigby said the typewriter is known to type by itself and even move across the shelf.

However, they said the most haunted object is a doll named Rosie. Rigby explained that years ago, people would use the hair and teeth of their deceased children and put it on a doll to remember them by.

Rosie is no exception.

Rigby said that he thinks the doll is a type of "ring leader" for the other haunted objects and persuades them to "act up."