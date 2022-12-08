Lancaster Toys for Tots seeking donations ahead of busy holiday season

Ahead of the holiday season, the group still needs 9,000 toy donations before next week's distribution because of this year's extremely high demand.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Toys for Tots needs your help!

Coordinator Gilbert Bixler says he was able to get bikes and quite a few other toys thanks to those who have donated.

In 2021, nearly 39,000 toys were distributed to children in the Lancaster-area. Bixler says they need even more help this year.

"This upcoming week is the best week of the year," he said. "People come up, they give you a hug [and] a kiss on the cheek. [People] will shake your hand and say, 'Thanks, we didn't know what we were going to do this year the way the economy was.' That's very rewarding."