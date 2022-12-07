Harrisburg announces free parking during Christmas weekend and scheduled New Year's Eve events

“We hope this offers the people of Harrisburg a little relief around the holidays,” said Mayor Williams.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials are attempting to ease the stress surrounding the holiday season for those parking in the city.

Harrisburg, with the support of Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams' administration, will offer free parking on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26.

No tickets will be given in the city's measured parking areas during this time.

Parking meter enforcement in the city will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in its normal 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. time window.

“We hope this offers the people of Harrisburg a little relief around the holidays,” said Mayor Williams. "We don’t want parking to get in the way of everyone having a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Those who do feed the meters with quarters or pay for parking using their credit cards between Dec. 24-26 will not be refunded, according to the city.

Additionally, on Dec. 31, Park Harrisburg will offer free on-street parking after 5 p.m. in designated areas for people coming into the city for Harrisburg's 2023 New Year's Eve and Countdown To Kid-Night celebrations.

The event will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center beginning at 9 p.m. Activities include a balloon drop, milk and cookie toast, games, prizes, and more family fun.

The party then shifts to outside City Hall. Music will blast down Second Street and fireworks will light up Downtown after the Strawberry drops at midnight. Fireworks will then light up the sky as the City of Harrisburg welcomes in 2023.

Second Street will close from Chestnut to Walnut Streets at 6 p.m. and will reopen following the midnight fireworks display.

Anyone who wants to park in the Market Square Garage can do so for a $10 rate from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 1. The garage will take cash only for the day.

Parking enforcement then will resume as normal, though street parkers will not have to pay on Jan. 1 because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. Parking is also free on Monday, Jan. 2.

Trash and recycling collection will be impacted during the holiday season.

Harrisburg Public Works Director Dave West says the week after Christmas, sanitation pickup will operate on a modified schedule, shifting its work-week from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Saturday, Dec. 31.