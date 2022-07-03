International Women's Day 2022 | Here are events you can attend across Central Pa.

The Socialist Party of America declared the first National Women's Day in 1909. The day is meant to recognize women's achievements.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — March 8 is International Women's Day, a day meant to recognize women's achievements.

International Women's Day dates back to the 1900s, when it was first observed in 1909 by the Socialist Party of America.

This declaration came a year after a women's march of 15,000 in 1908 through New York City, where women came together to advocate for shorter hours, better pay, and voting rights, according to International Women's Day (IWD).

The International Women's campaign theme for 2022 is all about #BreakingTheBias to actively bring attention to gender bias, discrimination, and stereotyping.

The campaign is asking the public to take to social media and cross their arms in solidarity, by striking the IWD 2022 pose and using the hashtag "#BreakTheBias" and "#IWD2022."

UN Women, a global campaign for gender equality, announced the theme for this year's International Women's Day as “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” to recognize the contribution of women and girls from around the world who are leading climate change efforts to build a more sustainable future for all.

IWD currently has several missions listed on their website to help "forge a gender equal world," including helping women thrive in the workplace, celebrating the work of women creatives, equality for women in tech, and several other initiatives.

Below is how IWD, Google, and Central Pa. is celebrating International Women's Day this Tuesday.

IWD will be holding several virtual conferences throughout the day, including "Closing The Confidence Gap: Boost Your Peace, Potential & Paycheck," a free webinar being held in the U.S. at 1 p.m. ET.

Anyone interested can register through their website by clicking here.

Google is bringing awareness to International Women's Day through their animated slideshow that is meant to gives us a glimpse into the lives of everyday women across several different cultures.

One image displays a mother working from home, while another slide captures the creations of a woman designer at work altering a dress.

According to Google, each scene is meant to portray how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities.

iHeartRadio is celebrating women of Central Pennsylvania by talking with those who have made an impact in the region, such as Leslie Gilbert and Mackenzie Bender, through their life, careers, and their future aspirations.

Cumberland County:

Dalicia Ristorante and Bakery will be holding a women's only event tonight from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a $20 entry fee.

Anyone who stops by will enjoy musical entertainment by Band Maraklije and the bakery's diverse menu with a variety of options.

Visitors are advised to bring their own beer and call to register in advance due to limited seating at 717-525-7496.

Dauphin County:

The World Affairs Council of Harrisburg (WACH) is holding an International Women's Day webinar tonight at 6 p.m., where several women from around the world are set to talk about overcoming the challenges of war, oppression, and COVID-19.

Anyone interested can register through WACH's website or by clicking here.

Lancaster County:

Millersville University is celebrating International Women's Day at the University's Ware Center tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with wide selection of presenters.

There will be a reception at the start of the event to spotlight local women-owned businesses, before the Theodora Talks begin at 7 p.m.

York:

Spry Church is celebrating next weekend with a Women's Day Out for those ages 12 and up, taking place Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.