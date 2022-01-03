Women's History Month is the perfect time to purchase the 'Honoring Our Women Veterans' license plate, state agency says

The sale of each plate helps to support the Veterans’ Trust Fund, according to the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — March is Women’s History Month, and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs says it's the perfect time to consider buying an Honoring Our Women Veterans license plate to recognize the important role women veterans have made to our nation’s history through their military service.

Each plate costs $37, with $15 going to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), the agency said in a press release.

“More than 66,000 women veterans reside in Pennsylvania, and we are proud to recognize their incredible service to our nation by offering the Honoring Our Women Veterans license plate,” Brig. Gen. (Pa.) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs said. “The contributions to our freedom by women veterans are vast and impressive. By purchasing and displaying one of these license plates, we can all show our gratitude for their military accomplishments.”

The Honoring Our Women Veterans license plate is available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.

The VTF issues grants to statewide charitable organizations that aid veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. The grants are used to assist veterans in need of shelter and necessities of living, among other services.

“PennDOT is proud to offer this special license plate and honor Pennsylvania’s women veterans who have made significant contributions to our military efforts in peacetime and in war,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “The plate is available for purchase by anyone who wants to show their appreciation for the service of women veterans.”

In addition to the sales of these license plates, there are several other programs designed to help fund the VTF in support of Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans.