Say cheers to the holidays with these festive cocktails

YORK, Pa. — Get into the holiday spirit with these festive cocktails featuring eggnog, gingerbread, gingersnaps and more!
Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine & Good Spirits demonstrates how to mix up the perfect winter storm of drinks for any holiday party.
Gingerbread Eggnog
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
- 4 ounces, eggnog
- 1 ounce, gingerbread syrup*
- Whipped cream, for garnish
- Ground cinnamon, for garnish
- Ground gingersnap cookie, plus one for garnish
Directions
- Rim a cocktail glass with the ground cinnamon and gingersnap cookie; set aside.
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared glass.
- Garnish with the whipped cream and a gingersnap cookie.
*Gingerbread syrup: Combine ¼ cup of lightly packed brown sugar, ½ cup of granulated sugar, ¾ cup of water, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, three tablespoons of molasses, one teaspoon of ground ginger and ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a slow boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a container and shake well to redistribute the spices before using.
Yuletide Mule
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounces, Grey Goose Vodka
- ½ ounce, unsweetened cranberry juice
- 4 ounces, ginger beer
- Cranberries, for garnish
- Rosemary sprig, for garnish
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a copper mug filled with ice.
- Garnish the drink with cranberries, a rosemary sprig and lime wedge.
Pom Pom Punch
Ingredients
- 3 ounces, pomegranate juice
- 1 ounce, orange juice
- La Marca Prosecco Rosé
- Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
- Rosemary sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine the first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a flute glass.
- Top with the rosé.
- Garnish with the pomegranate seeds and rosemary sprig.