Holidays

Say cheers to the holidays with these festive cocktails

Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker demonstrates how to make three frosty cocktails for every holiday party need.

YORK, Pa. — Get into the holiday spirit with these festive cocktails featuring eggnog, gingerbread, gingersnaps and more!

Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine & Good Spirits demonstrates how to mix up the perfect winter storm of drinks for any holiday party.

Gingerbread Eggnog

Ingredients 

  • 2 ounces, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
  • 4 ounces, eggnog
  • 1 ounce, gingerbread syrup*
  • Whipped cream, for garnish
  • Ground cinnamon, for garnish
  • Ground gingersnap cookie, plus one for garnish

Directions 

  1. Rim a cocktail glass with the ground cinnamon and gingersnap cookie; set aside.
  2. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared glass.
  4. Garnish with the whipped cream and a gingersnap cookie.

*Gingerbread syrup: Combine ¼ cup of lightly packed brown sugar, ½ cup of granulated sugar, ¾ cup of water, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, three tablespoons of molasses, one teaspoon of ground ginger and ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a slow boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a container and shake well to redistribute the spices before using.

Yuletide Mule 

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ ounces, Grey Goose Vodka
  • ½ ounce, unsweetened cranberry juice
  • 4 ounces, ginger beer
  • Cranberries, for garnish
  • Rosemary sprig, for garnish
  • Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a copper mug filled with ice.
  • Garnish the drink with cranberries, a rosemary sprig and lime wedge.

Pom Pom Punch 

 Ingredients 

  • 3 ounces, pomegranate juice
  • 1 ounce, orange juice
  • La Marca Prosecco Rosé
  • Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
  • Rosemary sprig, for garnish

Directions

  • Combine the first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  • Shake and strain into a flute glass.
  • Top with the rosé.
  • Garnish with the pomegranate seeds and rosemary sprig.

