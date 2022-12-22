Say cheers to the holidays with these festive cocktails

Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine & Good Spirits demonstrates how to mix up the perfect winter storm of drinks for any holiday party.

*Gingerbread syrup: Combine ¼ cup of lightly packed brown sugar, ½ cup of granulated sugar, ¾ cup of water, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, three tablespoons of molasses, one teaspoon of ground ginger and ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a slow boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a container and shake well to redistribute the spices before using.