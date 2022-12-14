Lemon and lobster: A lighter take on traditional alfredo

Olivia's shares their recipe for lemon infused lobster Alfredo, along with holiday drinks cranny Claus and frosty eggnog four ways.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Light but hearty, Olivia's lemon-infused lobster Alfredo is sure to impress your holiday guests.

After the meal, refresh your pallet with a variety of peppermint-rimmed drinks—a cranny Claus featuring tequila and citrus, plus frosty eggnog four ways.

Lemon-infused lobster Alfredo

This dish is a lighter take on a traditional Alfredo. It is infused with fresh lemon and savory seafood stock incorporated along with shrimp, herbs and seasonings, all served over fettuccine pasta.

Ingredients

1 cup, poached lobster tails - split, and meat coarsely chopped

1 cup, heavy cream

1 cup, poached shrimp

1/2 cup, white wine

1/2 teaspoon, thyme

1/2 lemon, zested and juiced

1 cup, fettuccine, cooked al denté

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

1 tablespoon, basil pesto

2 tablespoons, sun-dried tomatoes

1 tablespoon, Asiago cheese, slivered

1/2 cup, seafood stock

1 tablespoon, fresh parsley, chopped

Stock pot

1/2 lemon

1 cup, onions, coarsely chopped

1 cup, carrots, coarsely chopped

1 cup, celery, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup, fresh thyme

2 fresh bay leaves

2 ounces, black pepper, whole

1 ounce, sea salt

4 cups, water

1 cup, white wine

Directions:

Bring all stock pot ingredients to a boil in a stock pot, then reduce to low heat and allow to simmer.

In a pan placed on medium-high heat, sauté the garlic butter, sun dried tomatoes and basil pesto. Deglaze with the white wine. Add the seafood, stock and pasta. Reduce the heat, stirring for approximately one minute. Add heavy cream, Asiago cheese, thyme, lemon zest and parsley.

Cocktails

Cranny Claus

Patrón tequila

Italicus (bergamot orange liqueur)

Lime juice

Orange juice

Cranberry juice

Fresh orange wedge

Fresh lime wedge

Peppermint crunch rim

Directions:

Fill a glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients. Shake vigorously. Pour into a peppermint-crunch-rimmed glass.

Frosty Eggnog Collection

Four ways to enjoy the delicious seasonal beverage, with a little twist….frozen!

Sugar cookie

Vanilla vodka

Rumchata

Amaretto

Eggnog

Whipped cream

Sprinkles

Ginger Snap

Captain Morgan

Ginger liqueur

Vanilla rum

Eggnog

Whipped cream

Gingerbread man garnish

Island Getaway

Blue Chair Bay coconut rum

Passoã passion fruit liqueur

Eggnog

Whipped cream

Sugar crystals

The Grinch

Vanilla rum

Midori

Eggnog

Whipped cream