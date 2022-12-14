Lemon and lobster: A lighter take on traditional alfredo

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Light but hearty, Olivia's lemon-infused lobster Alfredo is sure to impress your holiday guests.
After the meal, refresh your pallet with a variety of peppermint-rimmed drinks—a cranny Claus featuring tequila and citrus, plus frosty eggnog four ways.
Lemon-infused lobster Alfredo
This dish is a lighter take on a traditional Alfredo. It is infused with fresh lemon and savory seafood stock incorporated along with shrimp, herbs and seasonings, all served over fettuccine pasta.
Ingredients
1 cup, poached lobster tails - split, and meat coarsely chopped
1 cup, heavy cream
1 cup, poached shrimp
1/2 cup, white wine
1/2 teaspoon, thyme
1/2 lemon, zested and juiced
1 cup, fettuccine, cooked al denté
2 tablespoons, garlic butter
1 tablespoon, basil pesto
2 tablespoons, sun-dried tomatoes
1 tablespoon, Asiago cheese, slivered
1/2 cup, seafood stock
1 tablespoon, fresh parsley, chopped
Stock pot
1/2 lemon
1 cup, onions, coarsely chopped
1 cup, carrots, coarsely chopped
1 cup, celery, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup, fresh thyme
2 fresh bay leaves
2 ounces, black pepper, whole
1 ounce, sea salt
4 cups, water
1 cup, white wine
Directions:
Bring all stock pot ingredients to a boil in a stock pot, then reduce to low heat and allow to simmer.
In a pan placed on medium-high heat, sauté the garlic butter, sun dried tomatoes and basil pesto. Deglaze with the white wine. Add the seafood, stock and pasta. Reduce the heat, stirring for approximately one minute. Add heavy cream, Asiago cheese, thyme, lemon zest and parsley.
Cocktails
Cranny Claus
Patrón tequila
Italicus (bergamot orange liqueur)
Lime juice
Orange juice
Cranberry juice
Fresh orange wedge
Fresh lime wedge
Peppermint crunch rim
Directions:
Fill a glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients. Shake vigorously. Pour into a peppermint-crunch-rimmed glass.
Frosty Eggnog Collection
Four ways to enjoy the delicious seasonal beverage, with a little twist….frozen!
Sugar cookie
Vanilla vodka
Rumchata
Amaretto
Eggnog
Whipped cream
Sprinkles
Ginger Snap
Captain Morgan
Ginger liqueur
Vanilla rum
Eggnog
Whipped cream
Gingerbread man garnish
Island Getaway
Blue Chair Bay coconut rum
Passoã passion fruit liqueur
Eggnog
Whipped cream
Sugar crystals
The Grinch
Vanilla rum
Midori
Eggnog
Whipped cream
Peppermint crunch rim