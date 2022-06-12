Central Pa. florist partners with Red Cross to spread holiday cheer to veterans

Royer's Flowers and Gifts presented The American Red Cross with more than 3,600 holiday cards with messages of support today.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A local florist is making sure service members and veterans feel the support of the community this holiday season.

It's a part of the Red Cross's Holidays for Heroes program, which is a national effort to recognize members of the military, veterans and their families.

"The veterans really love to get them! It's a win-win for both, the people making [the cards] and [the people] receiving them," said Barry Spangler with Royer's Flowers and Gifts.