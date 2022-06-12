'Santa D' back on the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge with Toy Challenge

‘Santa D’ also known as Bobby D from SOX Wake up Crew on 96.1 SOX, is back at it again collecting toys for children in the Lancaster and York counties.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — "Santa D," also known as Bobby D from SOX Wake up Crew on 96.1, is back at it again collecting toys for children in the Lancaster and York counties this holiday season.

This is "Santa D’s" eighth year doing the Toy Challenge on the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge, but the radio station has been providing funds and gifts for Toys For Tots since 1997.

“The people, the horn-honkers, and the random acts of kindness really get me going,” said "Santa D."

Last year, the Toy Challenge broke records by collecting over 10,000 new toys, stocking stuffers, and raising more than $2,700 in monetary donations. Since the Toy challenge started, over 50,000 toys have been collected and $70,000 has been raised and provided to children in the community.

“The thought of a child waking up on Christmas morning and not having a present breaks 'Santa D’s' heart so we’re trying to get the word out to FOX43’s viewers to please help 'Santa D' out with a new unwrapped toy donation,” said Santa D.

Between York and Lancaster County, the Toy challenge provides over 34,000 children and families with gifts for the holiday season. "Santa D" said over 86,000 toys were available to those in need.

This year, "Santa D" is asking the community to help them reach a goal of 10,500 toys and stocking stuffers by the end of the campaign.

The Toy Challenge kicked off Monday and will continue until Friday, Dec. 9. "Santa D" will be on the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge on Route 462. The drop off site will also be open for donations 24 hours daily.

“The high demand every year is for toys/gifts for those in the pre-teen age bracket (ages 9 to 12 both boys and girls) as well as an infant to 2 years old, but donations for any age up to 12 years old are appreciated,” said "Santa D."

He added, “Some ideas for the older kids include items like sports gear, electronics, arts and crafts/hobby kits, science kits, musical instruments, backpacks, girl's make-up kits, jewelry and starter beauty products, etc.”