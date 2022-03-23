Emergency responders 'Light Up The Night' for Hershey children's hospital

At least 100 vehicles representing more than 75 organizations took part in the first "Light Up The Night" event on March 23 at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

HERSHEY, Pa. — First responders and other emergency response professionals from across the region lit up the night at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County on Wednesday.

At least 100 vehicles representing more than 75 organizations including state police, EMS and fire agencies, and the turnpike commission took part in the first "Light Up The Night" event on March 23 at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

Organizers said the special event is their way of trying to brighten the spirits of patients and their families.

"We all love kids, everybody loves kids, and some of the kids are going through a very tough time," said Todd Leiss of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. "So if this can make them smile then that's the purpose, or if it can make the staff smile or the other patients as well."

Participants also teamed up to provide giveaways for young patients, including flashlights and coloring books.