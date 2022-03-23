Roundtable in Carlisle aims to help prisoners reenter their communities

The event was intended to expand public education about the importance of supporting prisoner reentry efforts to reduce crime and violence.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf joined policy makers on March 22 at the 2022 Reentry Roundtable in Carlisle.

The goal of the roundtable was to find the best ways to get prisoners out of jail and back into the community to be productive citizens.

Officials like Tom Danysh with nonprofit organization "Tomorrow's Neighbors" said supporting reentries is crucial to overall community wellbeing.

"The one aspect of reentry that is largely lacking is the emotional support," Danysh said. "You can give all the resources in the world to a reentrant, but if they don't have someone to support them through that process, they're not going to utilize them. They're going to go back to what they know and what they're comfortable with."