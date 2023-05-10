Seniors aged 60+ in York County could be eligible for a $50 fresh produce voucher

The York County Area Agency on Aging, alongside the Pa. Department of Agriculture, will distribute fruit and vegetable vouchers to qualifying seniors.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Eligible seniors could get upwards of $50 worth of fresh fruit in York County!

The York County Area Agency on Aging, alongside the Pa. Department of Agriculture, will distribute fruit and vegetable vouchers to qualifying seniors across the county.

The 2023 household annual income limits are as follows:

1 person: $26,973 ($2,248/month)

2 people: $36,482 ($3,040/month)

3 people: $45,991 ($3,833/month)

Qualifying seniors must also be York County residents and be 60 years old by Dec. 31, 2023.

All qualifying household members can receive vouchers if their total combined income is within the income requirements.

The vouchers will be distributed from June to September 30 at various locations throughout York County. No vouchers will be mailed and no applications are needed.

For anyone who cannot physically get to a location, proxy forms are available here.

At the distribution site, participants will have to show proof of age and residency.

The schedule is as follows:

2023 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Schedule: From 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted