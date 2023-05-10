Seniors aged 60+ in York County could be eligible for a $50 fresh produce voucher

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Eligible seniors could get upwards of $50 worth of fresh fruit in York County!
The York County Area Agency on Aging, alongside the Pa. Department of Agriculture, will distribute fruit and vegetable vouchers to qualifying seniors across the county.
The 2023 household annual income limits are as follows:
1 person: $26,973 ($2,248/month)
2 people: $36,482 ($3,040/month)
3 people: $45,991 ($3,833/month)
Qualifying seniors must also be York County residents and be 60 years old by Dec. 31, 2023.
All qualifying household members can receive vouchers if their total combined income is within the income requirements.
The vouchers will be distributed from June to September 30 at various locations throughout York County. No vouchers will be mailed and no applications are needed.
For anyone who cannot physically get to a location, proxy forms are available here.
At the distribution site, participants will have to show proof of age and residency.
The schedule is as follows:
2023 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Schedule: From 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted
- Thursday, June 1: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- York County Area Agency on Aging
- 2401 Pleasant Valley Rd, York; Room 214
- Tuesday, June 6
- Susquehanna Area Senior Center
- 2427 Craley Rd, Wrightsville
- Friday, June 9
- Crispus Attucks Association
- 605 S. Duke St, York
- Monday, June 12
- Northeastern Senior Comm. Center
- 131 Center St, Mount Wolf
- Wednesday, June 14
- Heritage Senior Center
- 3700 Davidsburg Rd, Dover
- Friday, June 16
- Golden Connections Community Center
- 20 Gotham Place, Red Lion
- Monday, June 19: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Calvary United Methodist Church
- 11 N Richland Ave, York
- Thursday, June 22
- South Central York Co. Senior Center
- 150 E Main St, New Freedom
- Friday, June 23
- Delta Area Senior Center
- 5 Pendyrus St, Delta
- Tuesday, June 27
- Dillsburg Senior Activity Center
- 1 North Second St, Dillsburg
- Wednesday, June 28: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- White Rose Senior Center
- 27 S Broad St, York
- Thursday, July 6
- Stewartstown Senior Center
- 26 S Main St, Stewartstown
- Monday, July 10
- Windy Hill on the Campus
- 1472 Roth’s Church Rd, Spring Grove
- Tuesday, July 11
- Yorktown Senior Center
- 509 Pacific Ave, York
- Wednesday, July 12
- Red Land Senior Center
- 736 Wyndamere Rd, Lewisberry
- Tuesday, July 18
- Brown’s Orchards (INSIDE MARKET)
- 8892 Susquehanna Trail S, Loganville
- Thursday, July 20
- Flinchbaugh’s Orchards (PAVILION)
- 110 Ducktown Rd, Hellam
- Tuesday, August 1
- St. Matthew Lutheran Church
- 30 W Chestnut St, Hanover
- Tuesday, August 8
- September House Senior Center
- 1251 West King St, York
- Tuesday, August 15
- York County Area Agency on Aging
- 2401 Pleasant Valley Rd, York; Room 214
- Thursday, September 21
- York County Area Agency on Aging 2401
- Pleasant Valley Rd, York; Room 214