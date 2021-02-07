New Jersey meat delivery company creates 'round hot dogs'

The company said they hoped the idea would help people hold more condiments on their hot dogs and prevent choking hazards.

NEW JERSEY, USA — You may have seen the latest food trend making it's way around social media.

It's 2021, and the reality is, things are changing.

You may think you know what a hot dog looks like, but thanks to one New Jersey butcher shop's idea, the whole bun-and-meat world has been spun on its head.

Rastelli's, a meat delivery service based in New Jersey, created the innovation after the company says they received numerous requests for pre-sliced hot dogs, according to FOX News.

So, Rastelli's created today what some are calling the "round hot dog" or "hot dog burger."

Of course, there was some social media reaction to the creation.

The company said they hoped the idea would help people hold more condiments on their hot dogs and prevent choking hazards.

FOX News reports that Rastelli's says their creation is Black Angus Beef and Premium Pork, chopped together -- not fully emulsified or liquified "like some traditional bologna" -- and wrapped in a collagen casing.

Rastelli's ships nationwide, so now you too can order your "hot dog burger."