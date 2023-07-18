x
Customers urged to throw away Dove Song Dairy brand goat milk due to possible contamination

Three people who consumed the product reportedly became sick with campylobacteriosis, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Customers are being urged to toss out a brand of goat milk from Dove Song Dairy.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warned consumers Tuesday that they should immediately throw out the product due to possible contamination with Campylobacter.

Three people who consumed the product reportedly became sick with campylobacteriosis, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

Raw milk samples tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture are presumptively positive for Campylobacter. 

Dove Song Dairy raw milk was sold in plastic containers of various sizes at the following locations: 

Lancaster County:

  • Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 E Main St, East Earl
  • Nickle Mine Health Foods, 2123 Mine Rd, Paradise

Chester County:

  • Multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods

Schuylkill County:

  • Healthy Habits Natural Market, 1120 Center Turnpike, Orwigsburg

Berks County:

  • Dove Song Dairy, 108 Seigfried Rd, Bernville
  • Multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods
  • Local Leaf Market, 3071 W Philadelphia Ave, Oley

All sell-by dates of raw goat milk from Dove Song Dairy should be discarded.

People with Campylobacter infection usually have diarrhea (often bloody), fever, and stomach cramps. Nausea and vomiting may accompany the diarrhea. 

Symptoms usually begin two to five days after infection and last about one week. Anyone who consumes the raw goat milk should consult their physician if they become ill.

