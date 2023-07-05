BelVita recall: Breakfast sandwiches recalled for possible peanut contamination

If you or someone you know has a peanut allergy, you'll want to be aware of this recall involving belVita breakfast sandwiches.

WASHINGTON — Two varieties of belVita breakfast sandwiches are being recalled because they may contain undeclared peanuts, the company said.

So far there have been three reports of people possibly suffering allergic reactions to the cookies, Mondelēz Global LLC said in the recall announcement.

According to the company, it became aware of the issue during an internal manufacturing inspection that found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make the products.

The recall only affects the belVita Breakfast Sandwich Dark Chocolate Creme variety and Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety. The recalled biscuits include a "best when used by" date prior to Feb. 26, 2024.

No other belVita products are affected, according to the company.

The recalled sandwiches were manufactured in the U.S. and sold at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Sam's Club, Giant and Kroger's family of stores.

Recalled BelVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety products

8.8 oz carton with retail UPC 0 44000 04328 5

14.08 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 05723 7

14.08 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 06330 6

1 lb 5.12 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 05861 6

2 lb 12 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04602 6

1.76 oz pouch. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04070 3

Recalled BelVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety products

8.8 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 06304 7

1.76 oz pouch. Retail UPC: 0 44000 06370 2