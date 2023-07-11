Popular brewing restaurant ABC announces new location in Carlisle

On Tuesday, the brewpub announced the new location will operate inside the former 1757 Bar & Grille at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Appalachian Brewing Company (ABC) will be opening a brand new location in Carlisle.

On Tuesday, the popular craft brewing company and brewpub announced the new location will operate inside the former 1757 Bar & Grille, located inside the Clubhouse nestled on the 18th hole of the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course.

The destination welcomes both military members and the public with views of the course and clubhouse, located outside the Carlisle Barracks gates.

“We are elated to be expanding into [the] Carlisle area!" said Nathan Voss, Director of Restaurant Operations. “Appalachian Brewing Company at 1757 Grille gives us the opportunity to provide our quality offerings to the Carlisle community, with hand-crafted brews and exceptional food.”

The new location promises to offer exceptional views amidst groomed fairways and meticulously maintained greens, which customers can enjoy while dining indoors or outside.

Golfers are also encouraged to stop by for a beverage or meal. A variety of craft sodas and lighter-fare food options will also be available with weekly specials.