Dave's Hot Chicken opening new location in York

Dave's Hot Chicken is coming to Pennsylvania, opening its first location in the city of York.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video depicts a Dave's Hot Chicken location in San Antonio, Texas.

Dave's Hot Chicken is coming to Pennsylvania.

According to their website, the fastest-growing chain restaurant in America is opening its first location in Pennsylvania in the city of York.

The store, located at 1189 Loucks Road, is set to open on Friday, July 7, according to its listing on the Dave's Hot Chicken website.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides of house-made kale slaw, mac n’ cheese and French fries, the release on their website states.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken has one of the greatest origin stories in the restaurant business, with the founders starting Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer, and picnic tables from their backyards,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, via a press release.