Carlisle Police Officer named First Responder of the Year

Jamie DiMartile is being recognized for her work with Big Brothers, Big Sisters and leading the Carlisle Police Department’s toy drive every Christmas.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Friends, family, and colleagues came together at the Carlisle Police Department to celebrate DISH Network’s First Responder of the Year award winner, Officer Jamie DiMartile.

“It’s very humbling and to know that I won, I’m ecstatic,” said DiMartile. “That’s awesome.”

DiMartile is being recognized for her work with Big Brothers, Big Sisters and for leading the Carlisle Police Department’s toy drive every Christmas. Charity work that DiMartile says takes teamwork from her friends, family, and colleagues.

“Some have come out and helped me wrap, friends have come out, and the department comes out to the parties with me and supports the craziness that happens around Christmas,” said DiMartile.

“She goes to the schools, we have community events, and she makes Christmas special for all of our families [which] we really appreciate,” said Amanda Dunn, the vice president of programs at Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Officer David Rogers says the recognition of DiMartile showcases the good work first responders do to better serve their communities.

“We’re your neighbors,” said Officer Rogers. “We live in the community and serve in the community, and we can’t get this job done without the help of the community.”

DiMartile will get a new home theater system, a smart home package, and a trip to Nashville as part of her prize. She says she will continue to bring Christmas joy to kids throughout Carlisle and inspire other police departments.