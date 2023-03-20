Over 27,000 cans of Play-Doh donated to Caitlin's Smiles in Harrisburg

The decorated kits and cards will go to children in hospitals across the region.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Local workers are helping give kids in the hospital a reason to smile.

Volunteers from Amazon teamed up with Caitlin's Smiles in Harrisburg to make craft kits.

Amazon donated more than 27,000 containers of Play-Doh to go in the kits. Organizers say this is heartwarming work.

"For us, it really makes us smile knowing that these people in York, Baltimore, Bethlehem... all over the area want to help kids in the hospital smile," said Cheryl Hornung, the founder and director of Caitlin's Smiles.

"To come help at things like this, where we're going to be delivering smiles to children across the area who are in less than great situations, so if we're able to do a little bit to lighten their day, that's what we're going to do," said Amazon spokesperson Sam Fisher.