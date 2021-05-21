Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture demonstrates traps to eliminate spotted lanternflies

You can make your own traps using common household items like milk jugs, screen wire and twine.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you haven't seen them already, you're bound to soon.

Spotted lanternflies and the warmer weather mean they are back.

According to some estimates, lanternflies are about 50 percent hatched.

Members of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture demonstrated on Friday how homeowners can use certain traps to eliminate large numbers of destructive insects without harm to birds or other small animals.

"We're asking for your help to continue to when you see them put up a trap, kill as many as you can, report them using any of our tools online and continue to help us fight this insect," said Joey Losiewicz of the Pennslyvania Department of Agriculture.

What do these four have in common? They’re all the same #BadBug wearing different disguises!



The #SpottedLanterfly will be hatching very soon, and will look like the top left picture immediately. Expect to see them in their black and white polkadotted costume until around June. pic.twitter.com/PymeMvAVca — PA Department of Agriculture (@PAAgriculture) May 19, 2021