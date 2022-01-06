How to help local shelters on National Kitten Day

Here is a list of supplies needed by local shelters and adoption information for those looking to add a furry friend to the family.

Editors note: The attached video is from June 1, 2022.

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness around kittens and adoption.

Despite melting hearts, many kittens are left at shelters, by the side of the road, or are wild.

Officials say spaying and neutering pets is vital in order to their health and in order to keep the stray population down.

The day is also dedicated to encouraging the adoption and fostering of kittens, instead of purchasing them from breeders or pet stores.

Kitten season, which runs from March through September, is when cats give birth, which floods shelters with homeless liters, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSCA).

A list of supplies typically needed from shelters during this time frame is as follows:

Snuggle-safe pet beds

Heating pads

KMR liquid milk

KMR powder

Kitten scale

Feeding nipples

Royal Canin mom + kitten food

Dog crates medium or larger

Cat carriers

Kitten litter pans (lower)

Litter pans

Towels

Litter

Cat toys - balls, mice, etc.

Kitten-specific water and food dishes

Besides donating supplies, the Pennsylvania SPCA says another way to help is by fostering animals.

During the summer, shelters are in desperate need of temporary foster homes.

Officials say that fostering either single adult animals or mothers with litters helps free up space and resources in a busy shelter.

Two weeks is often what these pets need before they're ready for their homes.

An application for potential fosters in the Lancaster area can be found here.

Below is a list of local shelters that have animals, including kittens, searching for new homes:

Adams County SPCA

Gettysburg, PA

(717) 334-8876

Spayed/Neutered Cats $65.00. Kittens $65.00 + $40.00 (for Spay/Neuter Refundable Deposit). Fees include spay/neuter, microchip, treatment for fleas & ticks, up-to-date vaccinations including Rabies (if over 3 months of age), Distemper, Bordetella, deworming, Feline Leukemia & Feline Aids test for cats, physical exam.

Special Note: 10% discount for Military & Police with ID.

York County SPCA

York, PA

(717) 764-6109

The average adult cat 1 to 7 years old is $100. Kittens under 4 months are $150 and senior cats 7 years and over are $65. Included in the fee is microchipping, current vaccinations, relevant testing, and spay or neutering.

There are several packages available with adoptions. A basic adoption will include a spay or neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines, and leukemia/FIV test. Adoption fees for that package are anywhere between $87-125. More information on adoption fees can be found here.

Lancaster, PA

(717) 917-6979

Adoption fees for kittens are $150 and for cats are $85. Benefits for adoption include spay or neuter surgery, microchip with lifetime registration, deworming, age-appropriate vaccines, rabies vaccines, flea & tick prevention, medical evaluation, behavior evaluation, and additional benefits.

Humane League of Lancaster County

Lancaster, PA

(717) 393-6551

Veterans who adopt a qualifying pet from the Humane League of Lancaster County or The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving will receive a $150 gift card to purchase pet food and other essential items needed for the animal as well as ongoing resources through Pets for Patriots. For more information, click here.

Humane Society of Lebanon County

Myerstown, PA

(717) 628-1369