Humane Pennsylvania to host free adoption weekend for National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day

From Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, all dogs, cats and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers will be free to safe, loving homes.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On April 30, National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day is celebrated nationwide and raises awareness for thousands of pets waiting for their forever homes!

In honor of the day, Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a three-day, fee-waived adoption event, sponsored by Muller Rare Coins & Fine Jewelry.

From Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, all dogs, cats and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers will be free to safe, loving homes.

Adopters wishing to provide a forever home for shelter animals are encouraged to visit the shelter campuses or HumanePA.org. All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s diligent adoption screening process (approval is not guaranteed).

Adoptions include:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food