Birdwatchers gather in Lancaster County for chance to spot rare tropical bird

The limpkin, a bird usually found in the southern parts of the United States, was spotted for the first time on record in Pennsylvania on Friday night.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Lancaster County birdwatchers.

People from across the state flocked to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Clay Township, Lancaster County, hoping to get a glimpse of a limpkin, a rare tropical bird.

"To see a bird that was never recorded in the state of Pennsylvania, I figured I'd try to come out here and see if I got lucky," said Mike Perate, from Berks County.

The limpkin, usually found in the southern parts of the United States, was spotted for the first time on record in Pennsylvania on Friday night. Word quickly spread around the birdwatching community about its historic presence.

"It's [the] first time ever any limpkin has been reported and Pennsylvania has a pretty robust birding community, so when people find stuff like this word gets out very quickly," said Lauren Ferreri, the Middle Creek Biological and Visitor Center manager with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

On Monday, the limpkin may have caught a case of stage fright, but birders were determined to find it.

"People are still looking for it, but we know the rough area and I'm sure it will come out later again," said Lebanon County resident Mike Dale.

Birdwatchers who were lucky enough to catch a rare sighting of the bird earlier say it was a moment they will never forget.

"I got out of my car and within 10 minutes I had 50 pictures," explained Perate. "I'll never probably see or get to do this anytime again in my life."

For bird enthusiasts still hoping to get their first look? Here's a word of advice.

"It comes down to who has the most patience to sit here and wait. It's a waiting game," advised Perate.

And fellow birders emphasize they always have the close-knit bird-watching community to rely on for help in their search for as long as the rare bird sticks around.