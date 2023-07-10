Domestic violence survivors would be able to protect their pets under new Pennsylvania bill

Research suggests that animal cruelty often serves as an indicator of interpersonal violence such as child abuse, intimate partner violence and elder abuse.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Multiple animal wellness groups are applauding the passage of a pet-friendly domestic violence bill in Pennsylvania.

House Bill 1210, led by co-prime sponsors Reps. Christina Sappey (D-Chester) and Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny) would amend the state's Domestic Relations Act and allow a judge who issues a protection-from-abuse order to give the person seeking protection temporary ownership of family pets.

The bill would also allow a judge to order the defendant not to take or abuse pets or enter the property of a person in possession of the pets.

Pennsylvania is one of the few states that doesn't currently allow companion animals to be included in these orders and many domestic violence victims will choose to stay in violent situations in order to stay with their pets.

“This bill is a common sense, bipartisan issue,” said Natalie Ahwesh, executive director for Humane Action Pittsburgh and director of state affairs for Animal Wellness Action. “Abusers often use family pets as leverage in the torment of their victims, threatening to harm or kill animals if victims leave. With this bill, we can protect both animals and humans.”

Humane Action Pittsburgh (HAP) has worked on the bill for more than one year, mobilizing support from across the Commonwealth, and the country.

HAP earned endorsements on the bill from a wide variety of stakeholders, including the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Animal Wellness Action, and dozens of animal welfare, local law enforcement, and victim advocacy groups.

“This piece of legislation acknowledges the sad, but undeniable link between cruelty to animals and abuse visited upon domestic partners,” said Josh Marquis, director of legal affairs and law enforcement for Animal Wellness Action and a working prosecutor for more than 40 years.

“I have seen all too often cases where abusive partners have used both threatened and actual violence against their partner’s beloved pets as a means of control. Or revenge," he continued.