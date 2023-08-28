AAA holds a pop-up enrollment event for the TSA PreCheck Program

The pop-up runs from August 28 to August 31 at the AAA Central Penn office in Lebanon County.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, everyone from frequent flyers to regular travelers can enroll in the TSA PreCheck Program.

AAA said about 99 percent of individuals who are TSA PreCheck approved, only wait 10 minutes or less to go through the airport screening process.

The program essentially makes it easier for travelers to go through airport security checkpoint procedures.

It allows passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their laptop in its case; and keep their compliant liquids and gels in a carry-on bag when they go through the airport checkpoint screening lanes.

AAA said enrollment can be tricky to do online. They said they hope this pop-up event will make things a little easier.

"Having the opportunity to do that in person is an added convenience," said Jason Kirsch, a spokesperson for AAA Central Penn. "We are there right on the spot and with help, if you need it or have any questions."

More than 200 airports and over 85 airlines participate in TSA PreCheck across the country, one of those includes Harrisburg International Airport.

People who successfully enroll will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) in the mail, which is valid for five years.

The pop-up will take place at the AAA Central Penn office on Monday at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will run until Thursday.

Walk-ins are welcome, even if appointments are booked. You must bring a valid form of identification. Fingerprints and photographs will be taken during the enrollment process.