Driver fatally strikes woman getting mail in Lebanon County

Jill Staub, 51, died after being struck by a car while she was getting her mail.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One Lebanon County woman is dead after being struck by a car while retrieving her mail.

Jill Staub, 51, died at the scene, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash occurred around 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the intersection of U.S. 22 and Racehorse Drive in East Hanover Township.

According to troopers, the striking vehicle was driving westbound on State Route 22 when it hit the left-hand concrete barrier and then drifted into the right lane. The car left the roadway and hit a row of mailboxes where Staub was retrieving her mail and the victim herself.

Police say the car continued forward through the grass on the side of the road before striking and breaking a utility pole, which caused the vehicle to stop.