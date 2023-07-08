Why is a photo of Kevin James all over the internet?

A photo of Kevin James taken during a promotional photoshoot for "The King of Queens," a sitcom he starred in for nearly a decade, has become a favorite meme.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you've opened X, formerly known as Twitter, or Instagram since the end of September, there's a good chance the app loaded to an image of actor Kevin James smirking bashfully up at you from the screen.

The photo was taken as part of a promotional photoshoot for "The King of Queens," a sitcom in which James starred in for nearly a decade.

Now, the photo has become a favorite reaction image and meme for X and Instagram users, with posts garnering tens of thousands of likes, replies, and variations of their own.

For example, the meme often appears like the one below, with a caption and the photo of James shrugging.

me after 1 double rum and diet pic.twitter.com/zfJFNCuCbT — andy from 5 to 7 (@ChampagneAnyone) September 22, 2023

X user @ChampagneAnyone is credited with starting the trend when they posted the photo with the caption "me after 1 double rum and diet".

Since that first post, the reaction image has taken off. Meme-ers have used it to express everything from flirtation to shamelessness to excitement.

Even Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) got in on the action, using the meme to respond to news that the Senate would, in fact, enforce a dress code—one that Fetterman frequently bucks.

Even with its varied uses, the one photo of James wasn't enough for some on social media—they went digging for more content from "The King of Queens" promotions.

they just had kevin james doing anything for those king of queens press shoots pic.twitter.com/8YjnDHvjkN — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) September 25, 2023

The meme even seems to have spurred on similar fascination with other celebrity photoshoots, such as the one that produced this image of Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker from "Modern Family."

Me looking at the flight attendant while she passes out snacks so she sees I’m awake and doesn’t forget to give me a little bag of pretzels pic.twitter.com/XgNJDIO3jJ — Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) October 6, 2023