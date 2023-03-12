Harlem Globetrotters to bring their antics to the GIANT Center in 2024

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their unique brand of basketball to the GIANT Center during their 2024 World Tour.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Basketball fans and entertainment junkies alike: mark your calendars for Feb. 25, 2024.

The Harlem Globetrotters will make their way back into the crowds (and baskets) of the GIANT Center as part of their “Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour.”

The global tour will showcase "extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan fun," Hershey Entertainment said in a press release. The Globetrotters will play their exhibition opponents, the Washington Generals.

Hershey Entertainment says the game will bring new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills and big laughs both on the court and pre- and post-game. The Globetrotters will also keep fans entertained during the all-new Halftime Skills Showcase.