Christmas in... August? City of Lancaster begins search for 2023 tree

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 26, 2022.

Calling all property owners with giant evergreen trees: The City of Lancaster wants to hear from you.

The City and Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success have begun their search for the perfect tree to trim in Penn Square for the 2023 holiday season.

The chosen evergreen will be the centerpiece of the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Nov. 24. Once it has fulfilled its duty bringing joy to all throughout the holidays, the tree will be retired and turned into mulch for use in City parks.

A jury of City staff and LEADS board members will ultimately select the tree. The City of Lancaster will take care of cutting down and transporting the lucky tree. It will be put up in Penn Square shortly before Thanksgiving.