The Weeknd's halftime show dominated meme culture this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 4 and features The Weeknd discussing previewing his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Three-time Grammy winner, The Weeknd, headlined the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The singer reportedly invested $7 million of his own money into the performance, to make sure "it was just as he envisioned."

The 13-minute performance included his hit songs "Starboy," "The Hills," "Can't Feel My Face," and "I Feel It Coming."

The performance also featured his signature, colorful light displays his shows are known for. Lights, mirrors, fireworks and dancers were abound, spawning memes far and wide, proving as always, the internet knows how to have fun.

Check out a few of the best ones below:

