Netflix renews 'Bridgerton' for 2nd season

INDIANAPOLIS — Lady Whistledown is ready to report on more drama out of London.
Netflix announced "Bridgerton" has been renewed for a second season — and the announcement was made by Lady Whistledown herself.
"The incomparable cast of 'Bridgerton' will return to production in the Spring of 2021," Lady Whistledown wrote in the latest Society Papers newsletter.
The letter also revealed Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) "intends to dominate the social season," which indicates he will be the main focus of the second season.
"I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities," Lady Whistledown wrote.
The first season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series centered on Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) preparation for her first social season and attempt at finding a suitor. Lady Whistledown (Dame Julie Andrews) serves as narrator and pseudonym for an author of a scandalous newsletter.
All eight episodes of the first season of "Bridgerton" are available to stream on Netflix.